6 Life-Saving Products Glam Squads Use on the Oscars Red Carpet

Sliding strapless bras, slippery high heels, peek-a-boo cleavage—the dream of walking the Oscars red carpet can quickly become a nightmare if you're not prepared.

Luckily, celebrities have their glam squads to keep them from popular fashion and beauty pitfalls. Whether they're a stylist or a beauty pro, their kits are filled with new, cutting edge and even downright weird products to ensure their clients have a safe strut in front of the flashing cameras.

For those of us that aren't celebrities, these products, which you can keep in your purse or car, are the preventative measures you need to stay fly 24/7. No more slippery slides for you!