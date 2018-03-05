Celeb Glam Squads Reveal Tips From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2018

George Pimentel/WireImage
Love Hailey Baldwin's fluffed bob? You can thank celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan and Hidden Crown Hair Clip-in Extensions.
"Hailey wanted something beautiful and feminine that was pulled off the face to compliment the lines of the dress," the beauty pro said. "We originally were going to do a long version of the look but after she had the dress on we realized short would be better suited for the finished look so we cut it blunt and fluffy."
Sarah Hyland
Hairstylist Ryan Richman placed a hair primer, Paul Mitchell Neuro Prime, which reduces the rate of heat transfer, before using hot tools on her hair.
Janelle Monae
For a healthy, red carpet glow, makeup artist Jessica Smalls applied Marc Jacobs Beauty Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator in Spotlight 700 above her cheeks and to her brow bones, a spot that many highlighter lovers miss.
Sarah Paulson
"For me, what really made this look was the pop of pink under the eye (Tom Ford Eyeshadow Extreme in TFX3, out March 5) and the bold lip (Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Jared 05)," said makeup artist Adam Breuchaud. "Don't be afraid to try a fun, unexpected color under a cleaner, more standard eye."
Sofia Vergara
Over Sofia's foundation, beauty pro Kayleen McAdams applied the newly launched Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in shade 6, a tinted complexion booster that was designed to work like a Snapchat filter.
Gabrielle Union
To set the Being Mary Jane star's makeup, beauty pro Fiona Stiles used Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder, a talc-free formula that an anti-glaring effect in front of flashing cameras.
Olivia Munn
To create Olivia's look, hairstylist Chad Wood braided the back of her hair to decrease thickness, then added extensions for length. For added gloss, he glazed the ends of her hair with the Sisley-Paris Hair Rituel Precious Hair Care Oil, which launched on February 6th.
Amanda Seyfried
After applying the Suave Professionals Hairspray Compressed Micro Mist Natural Hold to the actress' hair, stylist Jenny Cho moved her flat iron in the shape of an "S" to achieve silky waves.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Prior to the party, celebrity tanning expert James Read applied multiple thin layers of his namesake Coconut Water Tan Mist Body to Rosie's body.
"I wanted the skin to have a nice subtle base color to complement her whole look," he said.
Rashida Jones
Before starting the actress' beauty routine, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg prepped her skin with her drugstore must-have: the Almay Oil Free Makeup Remover Towelettes.
Hailey Baldwin
After applying the extensions, hairstylist Justine Marjan used the ghd curve Soft Curl Iron and texturizing spray to blend the hair and add a bend. With a little back-brushing and hairspray, she achieved the volume seen on the red carpet.
Lily Aldridge
To prep Lily's lips, makeup artist Quinn Murphy used L'Occitane Certified Organic Pure Shea Butter as a primer to the nude lipstick, so her lips would stay moist throughout the evening.
Paris Jackson
Paris' eye makeup comes courtesy of the new MTHRSHP Subversive La Vie En Palette from Pat McGrath Labs.
"I winged out the corner of her eyes 'Versace style' using the Matte Eyeshadow Paranormal," Jo Baker revealed. "This flat Mauve tone was perfect to shape and create the desired shape…but wanting more drama and additional magic on her eyes, I swept several layers of Euphoria on top!"