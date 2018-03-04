Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman and More Were Big on Bows at Oscars

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:01 PM
Everything is always better with a bow on top.
While the 2018 Oscars red carpet saw plenty of sequins, beads and bold lips, as expected, there was another trend that made just as strong of a statement: bows.
Whether it was Ladybird actress Saoirse Ronan wearing one giant iteration on the back of her pink Calvin Klein dress or musician St. Vincent wearing an edgier half-version on her pant-less Saint Laurent ensemble, the traditionally feminine accouterments channeled a range of vibes. What used to be a pretty detail now can be the focal of an ensemble. Please see Nicole Kidman's midnight-blue Armani Privé gown as evidence.
Better yet, keep scrolling to see all the stars who wore some type of bow on the Oscars red carpet.
The Ladybird actress' Calvin Klein gown featured a large bow in the back.
The La La Land actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton pantsuit accented by a fuchsia bow belt.
The Disney star's Giambattista Valli gown featured a tiny, simple red bow at the waist.
The E! correspondent accented her princess ball gown with a full bow tied to the side of the bodice.
Would this Armani Privé be the same without the structural bow?
Would you wear this exaggerated trend?
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.
