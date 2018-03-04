Saoirse Ronan, Nicole Kidman and More Were Big on Bows at Oscars

Everything is always better with a bow on top.

While the 2018 Oscars red carpet saw plenty of sequins, beads and bold lips, as expected, there was another trend that made just as strong of a statement: bows.

Whether it was Ladybird actress Saoirse Ronan wearing one giant iteration on the back of her pink Calvin Klein dress or musician St. Vincent wearing an edgier half-version on her pant-less Saint Laurent ensemble, the traditionally feminine accouterments channeled a range of vibes. What used to be a pretty detail now can be the focal of an ensemble. Please see Nicole Kidman's midnight-blue Armani Privé gown as evidence.