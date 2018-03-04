Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Elton John's Oscar Party

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
They're a Hollywood mainstay but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not known for flaunting their love on the red carpet, but it's Oscar night—so anything can happen!
To watch the 2018 Academy Awards, the longtime couple took to the red carpet when they attended the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
For the annual A-list event, Miley dazzled when she brought old Hollywood glamour with her pink and silver sequined gown. The singer also opted for old Hollywood waves to go with her glam gown.
Her main man selected a classic black tux for the star-studded Oscar bash.
The duo have been keeping their relationship lowkey since they rekindled their romance back in 2015.
Despite keeping out of the public eye for the past three years, the pair did hit the red carpet together in October 2017—the first time in four years—for the Los Angeles premiere of Chris Hemsworth's movie, Thor: Ragnarok.
Lea Michele, Heidi Klum, Busy Philipps and Scandal star Darby Stanchfield also attended John's bash.
Earlier in the year, Miley spent two weeks in Australia with Liam and his family.
In January, a source told E! News, "They rang in the New Year at Chris Hemsworth's compound at a Burning Man themed party with Matt Damon and several friends. Everyone had elaborate costumes and went all out for it."
"Miley has a lot of fun with the Hemsworths and fits in very well," an insider shared.