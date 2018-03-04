Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Himself "a Monster" in Intense Promo for The Bachelor Finale

The award for most dramatic finale goes to... #TheBachelor #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jP2JGFo8rH

"I could choose the wrong person, that's a real fear."

Well, Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s biggest fear came true, as E! News reported that The Bachelor star pulled a Mesnick, proposing to one of his final two at the end of his season...only to realize he actually still had feelings for the runner-up.

And his indecision is front and center in ABC's latest promo for the sure-to-be controversial two-night finale, which begins on Monday night, with Arie calling himself "a monster" as both Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin are seen crying.

Like the teaser, which debuted during the Oscars, so perfectly said: "This ending is just the beginning."