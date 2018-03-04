Anne Hathaway Has a Message for Her "Haters" 5 Years After Oscars Win

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 5:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2013 Oscars Show, Anne Hathaway

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The good always outweighs the bad on Oscar night!

Before a few Hollywood stars were awarded trophies at the 2018 Academy Awards, a few past winners decided to reflect on their unforgettable nights.

In an Instagram posted Sunday night, Anne Hathaway traveled back to the evening where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Misérables.

While recalling the night, the Oscar winner couldn't help but address the critics who made some noise around her win.

"I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best," she wrote to her followers. "To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff. Peace xx"

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Another A-lister looking back on her big win is Reese Witherspoon.

While sharing a throwback photo from the stage with her trophy, the Walk the Line star recalled the moment she earned the title of Best Actress.

"This moment was so special in my life. I worked really hard on #WalkTheLine, taking singing lessons for 6 months, learning to play the auto-harp (which was REALLY Fun!) and watching endless tapes of June Carter," she explained. "So, when I won the on Oscar on March 5, 2006, it meant the world to me to be recognized by my peers. Overwhelmed, excited and truly humbled, I will never forget that moment."

Reese continued, "I am thinking about every nominee today and congratulating them on the incredible hard work that got them to this place. Have a great night! You are all winners. #Oscars."

So who could win big tonight? We will just have to tune in tonight and celebrate the best movies of the year.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Anne Hathaway , Oscars , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram
Latest News
Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet Ski to the Winner Who Gives the Shortest Speech in Monologue at 2018 Oscars

Allison Janney, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The Most Memorable Quotes on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Allison Williams, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

How Allison Williams and Greta Gerwig Crossed the Fashion Finish Line at the 2018 Oscars

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns Trailer Is Here and Emily Blunt Is Already Amazing

Sam Rockwell, Best Supporting Actor, 2018 Oscars, 2018, Winners, Actor In a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell Dedicates 2018 Oscars Win to Philip Seymour Hoffman: "This Is for My Old Buddy"

Nicole Kidman, Access Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Accidentally Surprises Tour Bus Full of Fans Before 2018 Oscars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -