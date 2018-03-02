Kevin McKidd Marries Arielle Goldrath—and She's Pregnant!

Double the announcement, double the excitement!

Kevin McKidd is married and expecting his first child with Arielle Goldrath, the Grey's Anatomy star revealed on his website today. He shared in a post, "Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family. My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!"

McKidd shares two children, 17-year-old Joseph and 15-year-old Iona, with ex-wife Jane Parker. Their divorce was finalized in December 2017.

The actor also shared, "Close friends and family came together with my Grey's family to share in our celebration day—an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance."