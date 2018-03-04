The Most Timeless Oscars Red Carpet Moments Ever, According to the Hosts of E! Live 360

The 2018 Oscars red carpet is mere hours away and if you're anything like us, you've got one thing on your mind: Which celeb is going to grace us with the most impressive look of the evening?

You know what we're talking about. Not necessarily the best fashion, but the outfit-moment combo that resonates so intensely that you'll remember it for years to come. (If Halle Berry's Elie Saab number circa 2002 immediately comes to mind, you are not alone—trust. Keep reading.)

If you tune into the E! Live 360 experience presented by AT&T, not only will you be able to see all the stars as they hit the carpet, you'll also get to chime in on what looks you think take the cake.

Wondering what makes a look stand out? Here are some favorites from past Oscars, according to the evening's hosts.