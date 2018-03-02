Tiffany Haddish Responds to Beyoncé's "Top Off" Diss Speculation: "I Love Her"

Tiffany Haddish is sharing her thoughts on DJ Khaled's new song "Top Off" featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Future.

After listening to the track, many fans are speculating that Bey is throwing some shade at the Girls Trip actress during her verse on the song. Social media is particularly curious over the Grammy winner's line, "If they're tryna party with the queen, they gon' have to sign a nondisclosure."

This comes just weeks after Tiffany dished to TV One's Uncensored about meeting Beyoncé for the first time and how the singer shut down an actress who touched Jay-Z.