Jennifer Lawrence on Bad Auditions, Casual Sex and Her Hollywood Timeout

The Oscar winner also shared other audition stories with Stern and how she was considered for Twilight.

When Stern asked why she didn't get Twilight, Lawrence admitted, "I didn't really know what it was. When you audition when you're like a run of the mill actor...you know we're all auditioning for all sorts of things, you just get like five pages and they're like, 'Act monkey.' When it came out I was like, 'Hot damn! Woah!'"

Lawrence went on to share that she wasn't jealous that she didn't get the role in the movie.

"Emma Stone and I actually had this conversation once because we used to always audition for the same thing, which now seems silly because our careers are so different...she got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me, like the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition...was Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland," she revealed.