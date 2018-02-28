Scott Disick "Still Insanely Jealous" of Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick didn't think Kourtney Kardashian would "become so serious" with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first met the former boxer in October 2016 and they've been spending time together ever since. Over a year later, the couple is still going strong and Kourtney's ex isn't too pleased about it, according to a source.

"Scott is still insanely jealous of Younes," the insider tells E! News. "He just can't come to terms with the fact that Kourtney has found true happiness with someone else."

And even though Scott has been dating Sofia Richie for months now and is "happy" with her, he "can't deal with someone else having Kourtney."