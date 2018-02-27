Teen Mom OG Casting Shake-Up: Is Mackenzie McKee Replacing Farrah Abraham?

Meet OG's newbie.

Teen Mom OG is welcoming a new star: Mackenzie McKee is being brought in to replace Farrah Abraham, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that the Teen Mom 3 star, who recently revealed her mother Angie Douthit was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, is filming scenes for OG, though MTV has yet to respond to request for comment on Mackenzie's casting.

The apparent casting shake-up comes days after after Farrah, 26, filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and Teen Mom producer Morgan J. Freeman.