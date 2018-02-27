Toni Braxton Flashes Engagement Ring From Birdman: "He Did Well"

Toni Braxton is showing off her engagement ring!

Last week, the singer confirmed her engagement to rapper Birdman in a teaser for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values. "I have an announcement to make," she shared with her family. "I'm engaged!"

On Tuesday, Toni appeared on ITV1's Loose Women and flashed her gorgeous diamond ring with the co-hosts. "We hear congratulations are in order," the co-hosts said to Toni.

"Oh what are you talking about? What do you mean?" Toni joked as she pretended to play with her hair and scratch her face, showing off the ring. "He did well, right?"