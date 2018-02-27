Spice Girls May Perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 9:45 AM
What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want—what they really, really want—is for the Spice Girls to perform their greatest hits during their wedding reception May 19...according to Mel B.
While discussing the royal wedding with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai on The Real Tuesday, Mel B mouthed that she will be "going," causing the three co-hosts to squeal. As the crowd cheered, she admitted, "I don't know if I should have said that live on camera, but..."
"Did you get an invitation?" an animated Jeannie asked.
"Well, it was the five Spice Girls," Mel B clarified. "Why am I so honest?"
Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B gives us the scoop on the possible Spice Girls reunion! pic.twitter.com/CMR0JLicyp— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018
Mel B declined to describe what the wedding invitations look like, saying, "See, now that's getting too personal if I actually describe it." Mel B did, however, say it was a "proper" invite. "I'm not saying any more!" the "2 Become 1" singer told the talkative trio. "I've said enough!"
When Loni asked if she will be performing at the reception with Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell, Mel B looked at her cards and shook her head. As the co-hosts screamed, Mel B threw her cards in the air and said, "I need to go! I am going to be fired!"
Kensington Palace has not commented on whether the Spice Girls will perform during the wedding reception. Ed Sheeran was once rumored to be up for the gig, but he has a previously scheduled concert in Dublin that night—and, as he recently revealed, was never formally asked. "They said, 'If you were asked, would you say yes?' And I was like, 'Of course,'" he told the BBC, reiterating that "nobody has looked at my tour dates" on May 19. "I'm in Ireland—I can't do it!"
As for the Spice Girls, Mel B wouldn't rule out a formal reunion—especially after they recently got together at their manager Simon Fuller's request. "It was so nice. We all had lunch at Geri's house. It was just, like, the girls getting together—like this," she said. "It's been seven years; we've seen each other separately, but not all together," she said. "So, it was really, really nice."
