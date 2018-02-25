Kim Kardashian Debuts Pink Hair After Saying She's "Over" Being Blonde

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian was ready for another change, so she stopped to think...pink!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showcased a long, bright pink hairstyle on Instagram Stories and Twitter on Sunday, a day after she tweeted, "I can't even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!"

Kim, a natural brunette, had sported platinum blond hair for months and as recently as Saturday night, when she spoke at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles. The reality star has often alternated between brown and blond hairstyles over the past few years.

"Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?" Kim says in a filtered video on social media.

She later tweeted, "I don't really do wigs. It's real."

Fans had wondered if Kim, who is currently showing long brown roots, had really dyed her hair pink or was wearing extensions or a wig. Her sister Kylie Jenner is even more known for changing up her hair colors and styles and has her own colorful wig line.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

At the Create & Cultivate conference, Kim talked candidly about her life—revealing the best and worst parts of being her—and her family. She and husband Kanye Westrecently welcomed baby No. 3, a daughter named Chicago West.

Earlier on Saturday, Kim, Kanye and most of the rest of her family taped an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gus Kenworthy, 2018 Winter Olympics, kiss

9 Best Viral Moments From the 2018 Winter Olympics

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Coos Over Baby Stormi in New Snapchat Video

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Son Jack Have a Fun Boys' Night at 2018 Monster Jam

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valdereama

Demi Lovato and Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite Again for Lunch

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett Unite at Monster Jam Despite Marital Problems

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama to Release Memoir and Hopes Book Inspires Readers

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa, Son, Sebastian, Evelyn Lozada, Son, Leo, Birthday

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Dress Up as Suicide Squad Duo for Son's 5th Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -