Chrissy Teigen "Oddly Mad" She Wasn't Invited to Emily Ratajkowski's Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 11:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Did Chrissy Teigen—and almost everybody else's invitation to Emily Ratajkowski's wedding get lost in the mail?

While there were almost no guests who witnessed her and actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard's surprise union, the pregnant Lip Sync Battle star and fellow model jokes she is angry she wasn't invited.

"I'm oddly mad I wasn't invited to @emrata's wedding even though we barely speak..." she tweeted on Friday. "Like, I like all your photos and leave flames on some."

"@emrata ALSO, CONGRATS!!" she added, with a slew of fire emojis.

Ratajkowski, who is known for posting racy photos of herself on social media and often triggers such responses, and Teigen have occasionally hung out together.

Ratajkowski wed Bear-McClard at a New York courthouse earlier that day. Only Internet personality The Fat Jewish is known to have attended the ceremony. 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Mom Moments

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Emily Ratajkowski

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung

Emily Ratajkowski

Snapchat

Ratajkowski, 26, had never posted about her beau before. TMZ reported that they began dating just a few weeks ago.

Therefore, she did not announce her wedding in advance; she simply shared a photo of her and her new husband wearing custom gold rings on her Instagram Stories feed, writing, "Got married today."

Meanwhile, Teigen did some celebrating of her own this past week; her friends threw her a surprise baby shower. She and husband John Legend are expecting their second child and first son.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Ratajkowski , Chrissy Teigen , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Enjoy Date Night as She Introduces 2nd Puppy

Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet

Selena Gomez Reunites With Timothée Chalamet Before 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Know if Kim Kardashian Considers Her a Friend

Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, Grammy Couples

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Requesting Increase in Child Support

Gigi Gorgeous, Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Gives Gigi Gorgeous Closure on Her Mother's Passing: "My Soul is Shooketh!"

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Saturday Savings: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Vacay-Ready Dress Is on Sale

Sugar Bear

Is Honey Boo Boo Really Sugar Bear's Daughter? Watch the Shocking DNA Results

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -