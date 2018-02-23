Kim, Rob and Kourtney Kardashian Share Heartfelt Tributes on Late Father's 74th Birthday

Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian remembered their late father Robert Kardashian on Wednesday by sharing touching tributes on what would have been his 74th birthday.

Kim shared a video of her dad surprising her with a car for her 16th birthday via her app.

"Hi Kimberly. Hope you enjoy your brand new automobile. I enjoy it. I can't wait until you start smoking or you start drinking, and I can take your car away and I can keep it," her father teased in the video. "So, hopefully, I can get you drunk so I can keep the car."

He then shared a sweet message for his daughter. "Happy birthday. You're the best. You're gorgeous. You deserve this automobile," he said before quickly adding, "And it better be clean every week."