Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Can't Keep Their Hands to Themselves During Jamaican Getaway

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 11:32 AM

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are in love, and they don't care who knows it!

The couple traveled to Jamaica together earlier this week to attend Jeremy Bieber's wedding with Chelsey Rebelo...but the newlyweds weren't the only ones celebrating their love during the tropical trip.

SelGo and the Biebs couldn't keep their hands off one another while hanging out by the pool and soaking up the sun.

On the second day of their vacation, photos showed the couple hugging and holding each other close while engaged in what appeared to be a passionate conversation. Selena looked beachy in a white dress and wavy hair, while Bieber focused all of his attention on her, going shirtless in a pair of shorts, a hat and a towel around his shoulders.

 "They were very happy together and kissing," an onlooker told us.

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Another source reiterated that statement, previously telling E! News the couple appeared to be having a wonderful time throughout the vacation.

"[Selena and Justin] packed on the PDA. They were kissing and hugging throughout the morning," our insider dished about their pre-wedding activities. "He rubbed sunscreen all over her back, and they enjoyed the pool and being outside...They looked extremely happy."

As for Jeremy's wedding, we're told it was "laid back and casual," and the groomsmen—including Justin—all wore matching pink shorts.

"It was a lot of fun with Jamaican dancers and bongo players," our source dished. "Everyone was very relaxed and having a good time. It was a perfect destination wedding in a beautiful spot, and Selena and Justin looked extremely happy."

And, of course, SelGo fit right in. 

"Selena was very comfortable with Justin's family," our insider said. "She was hugging some of them and seemed right at home."

In fact, the couple were spotted the morning before the wedding spending time with Bieber's family by the pool. At one point, they were seen embracing one another, seemingly loving the fact that they could be together with his family during the special time.

Needless to say, love is in the air for the Bieber clan!

