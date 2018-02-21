BRIT Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

It's music's biggest night in Britain!

The 2018 BRIT Awards are taking place at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday and despite the near-freezing temperatures outside, some of the top music stars showcased some seriously hot and eclectic looks on the red carpet.

Rita Ora, one of the performers, dazzled in a strapless white feathered ballgown. She also posed for pics with Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans. Love Me Like You Do singer Ellie Goulding, was red-hot in a short, long-sleeve, red, plunging ruffled dress.

Dua Lipa, also a performer, turned heads in a pale pink ruffled mini dress with a long, fluffy train. She is nominated for five awards, including British Album of the Year.

Many celebrities carried white roses to show support for the Time's Up campaign to end sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.