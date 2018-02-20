Chris Cornell's Wife Tears Up in First TV Interview Since His Death

Vicky Cornell is opening up about her husband Chris Cornell's death in her first TV interview since the Soundgarden singer's suicide.

The widow sat down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and told the journalist her husband was the "furthest thing away from a rock star junkie."

"He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and love of my life," she said in a sneak peek of the interview obtained by Entertainment Tonight. "He wanted to be there for his family, for his children. He loved his life, he would never have ever left this world."