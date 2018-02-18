Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Flowing Dress at 2018 BAFTA Film Awards

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, or BAFTAs, once again became a royal affair with the presence of special guests Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting their third child and is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and the Duke of Cambridge joined scores of celebrities at the annual event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. The two had also attended the BAFTAs last year.

Kate walked the red carpet in a flowing forest green empire waist Jenny Packham gown with a long train and black sash, paired with black suede wavy cutout Prada heels, diamond and emerald earrings and a matching necklace and a black clutch. William wore a black tux.

Celebrity attendees included Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Salma Hayek and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Protesters crashed the red carpet to demonstrate against British Prime Minister Theresa May's domestic violence policies, but quickly left after police intervened. They did not make contact with any stars and no arrests were made.