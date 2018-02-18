Angelina Jolie Sparkles in Nude Feathered Gown at 2018 ASC Awards

Moloshok/imageSPACE/SHM/REX/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie continues to turn heads with her 2018 awards season style, and collect more honors.
The 42-year-old Oscar winner wore a nude, semi-sheer, open-shoulder feathered gown with a nude overlay and sparkling embellishments to the 2018 American Society Of Cinematographers (ASC) Awards, where she received the Board of Governors award.
The annual event took place at the Hollywood & Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom—home of the Oscars—on Saturday. Jolie, who has occasionally brought several of her six children to award shows and other major film events over the past year, attended the ASC Awards alone.
Jolie has showcased several notable glamorous looks this awards season; She wore a sleeveless silver Atelier Versace gown to the Annie Awards—which she attended with her kids Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, a white, strapless feathered asymmetrical dress at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards and a black gown with a sheer, fur-trimmed overlay at the 2018 Golden Globes, which she attended with son Pax, 14. (See photos below)
The actress has over the past few years concentrated on her work behind the camera and is currently promoting two films that have received multiple award nominations; First They Killed My Father, which she directed and which is based on the life story of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung, and the animated film The Breadwinner, of which she serves as a producer.
First They Killed My Father was nominated for a 2018 BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language and a Golden Globe.
The Breadwinner, which is about a girl in Afghanistan who poses as a boy in order to provide for her family, was nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Oscar. The 2018 Oscars will take place on March 4.