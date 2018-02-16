Eddie Redmayne Doesn't Know the Sex of Baby No. 2, but He Does Have Names Picked Out

Eddie Redmayne revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday that his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, will give birth to their second child "in the next few months." Already parents to 20-month-old daughter Iris Redmayne, the two Brits are preparing themselves for more sleepless nights ahead. "We've just about got to that stage where we're just beginning to sort of get sleep and remember what that word means," he said. "I'm getting prepped to go back into the trenches."

Asked if he knows the sex of Baby No. 2, he said, "We don't know. We're not going to find out."

"It's interesting, because last time we didn't know, either, and we sort of did that thing where there was basically only one name for each sex that we agreed on. If it's a boy, we have a name, but if it's a girl...I think we're still in discussions," the Early Man star added. "We're negotiating."

While Eddie would like to know the sex of his child, his wife does not—and he defers to her. "When we had Iris, I remember early on in Hannah's pregnancy, people were like, 'Are you going to find out?' Hannah went, 'No,' and I went, 'Yes,' at exactly the same time," he recalled. Trying to recover, Eddie said he would then tell people, "No! Obviously, no! I mean, whatever!"

Ironically, he told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "The nurse slightly sort of accidentally gave it away to Hannah—but she didn't tell me. She sort of had a sense that Iris was going to be a girl."

Joking that his daughter is "basically a prodigy," Eddie said Iris doesn't quite grasp that she's months away from becoming a big sister. "I thought she was genius child because she came up to Hannah and started kissing her tummy and saying 'Baby! Baby in there.' I was like, 'Ah, amazing!'" the 36-year-old actor said. "Then she came up to me, kissed my tummy, kissed her own tummy and said, 'Baby in there.' Uh...not quite. She also calls her toy monkey 'Baby,' so..."

