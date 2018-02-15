EXCLUSIVE!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Go House Hunting on Valentine's Day

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Stoianov/Max - Lopes/Geva / BACKGRID

Are Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus taking their relationship to the next level?

E! News had learned last July that the actor is dating the SNL producer, a few months after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce following their 2015 split. On Wednesday, Valentine's Day, Affleck and Shookus went house-hunting in the upscale coastal Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, a few miles away from the home where Garner lives with her and Affleck's three kids, E! News has learned.

"Ben and Lindsay spent Valentine's Day house hunting in Pacific Palisades," an eyewitness told E! News. "They visited two homes in the $8 million-$10 million range with a broker who gave them tours."

Affleck, who maintains a separate residence in Los Angeles, and Shookus, who has a home in New York City with her daughter, have not commented. 

The two showed some PDA during their romantic house hunting trek.

"While Ben and Lindsay were waiting for the first house to be opened, Ben grabbed Lindsay on the doorstep and pulled her in close for a hug," the eyewitness continued. "They were swaying back and forth hugging and laughing. He kissed her on the forehead. He walked with his arm around her and put his hand on her lower back. They seemed very happy and close. They spent about 20 minutes at each house and left with flyers showing the price and layouts of each. They went back to Ben's house for the afternoon."

"After they returned home, a delivery arrived with an enormous balloon arrangement of Valentine's themed balloons," the eyewitness said. "There were big pink hearts, glitter hearts, flower balloons and all types of things that made up a giant creation. It was so big the delivery man had trouble getting it out of the truck. He made it up to Ben's gate and left the delivery."

