Yara Shahidi Says the Fanny Pack is a Millennial Must-Have

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Feb. 15, 2018 10:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Lupita Nyongo

How Lupita Nyong'o's Hairstylist Styles Natural Hair Textures

ESC: Emily Blunt, Zendaya, Blake Lively,

Get Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's NYFW Looks for Less

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Why Millie Bobby Brown's Cheer-Inspired Look Is Her Best Yet

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara Shahidi

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA

Just in: The fanny pack has made a comeback.

In a Puma graphic print windbreaker, skinny jeans and nude sneakers, Yara Shahidi finished her look with a bright yellow fanny pack, also known as a belt bag, across her chest, rather than around her waist. As bold and bright as the star's passion for both acting and activism, she reasserted the appeal of a bag that was once associated with older generations, but gave it a millennial twist.

In honor of Galentine's Day, the grown-ish star wore her trendsetting ensemble to Puma's #DoYou event, a celebration of women's empowerment and female friendships. Young women gathered on couches arranged in a semi-circle around the actress and award-winning journalist Elaine Welteroth, as they spoke about political action, self-confidence and finding your personal inspiration. It was informative and empowering, but even if you watched it on mute, you could pick up of the star's bold and bright perspective from what she was wearing.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Winter 2018

"I had the great fortune of not having to turn on the TV, but opening my eyes and seeing those people who inspire me," she told the audience. "So that really did set the precedent of really not knowing that there were any boundaries...To think of yourself as inevitably successful is to be the anomaly." 

Wearing a bright purse across your chest might make you an anomaly at first, but according to this star and the impact of her outfit, it will certainly be worth it.

Shop the look below! 

 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Topshop

Queenie Quilted Fanny Pack, $40

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Herschel Supply Co.

Fifteen Fanny Pack, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Nasty Gal

Hippie Belt Bag, $65

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Guess

Varsity Pop Mini Belt Bag, $68

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Rebecca Minkoff

Nylon Belt Bag, $95

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

See by Chloé

Kriss Convertible Suede and Leather Belt Bag, $275

ESC: Dare to Wear

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Rag & Bone

Ellis Fanny Pack, Now $316

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Gucci

Gucci Print Leather Belt Bag, $1,290

ESC: Dare to Wear, Yara's Fanny Pack

Prada

Velvet Belt Bag, $1,850

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: All of the Empowering Moments at Fashion Week Fall 2018

RELATED ARTICLE: Lucy Hale at Kate Spade: Femininity, Fanny Packs and Skin Care

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -