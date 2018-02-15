Amy Schumer Shares Wedding Photos Featuring Chris Fischer, Jennifer Lawrence—and John Early in Drag!

Amy Schumer makes for one beautiful bride.
After multiple outlets reported the comedienne married chef Chris Fischer in Malibu Tuesday afternoon, she confirmed that she had, in fact, tied the knot by sharing a series of stunning, intimate pictures on Instagram. Without offering further detail, she captioned the series, "Yup."
Jennifer Lawrence, who had an aisle seat, dabbed her eyes during the outdoor ceremony. In one of the pictures, she even gave the newlywed a kiss on the forehead. Lawrence was just one of many celebrities to attend the wedding, joining Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Larry David, Bridget Everett, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chelsea Handler, Jerry Seinfeld, David Spade and many more.
Just Married!
The couple holds hands and shares a look of love at their wedding.
Sunset Wedding
The couple tied the knot by the beach as the sun went down.
Jennifer!
Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance at her pal's wedding.
Girl Squad
Amy had her close friends there for her special day.
Boy Squad
Jake Gyllenhaal attended the couple's wedding.
Meet the Fischers
The couple smiles after saying "I do" in California.
Bridesmaids!
Amy shared a photo on Instagram of her two bridesmaids, one being her sister, Kim.
Puppy Love
The couple shares a laugh as a couple of puppies make their way down the aisle.
Newlyweds
Congratulations to the couple!
February 13, 2018
Amy confirmed the wedding date on her Instagram Story.
Wedding Pyramid
Amy and her group of friends made a pyramid at her wedding celebrations.
John Early and Claudia O'Doherty
"Forever thank you @bejohnce 'Vicky' and @dingdongitsclaudiadoherty for doing her makeup," captioned the Instagram Story photo. Comedian John Early presided over Amy and Chris' ceremony in drag.
Face Masks
Amy thanked her squad for their help with the wedding.
Comedian John Early presided over the ceremony in drag, with some makeup assistance from actress Claudia O'Doherty. In Schumer's Instagram Story, she thanked makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, hairstylist Riawna Capri and costume designer Leesa Evans for putting the day together.
Schumer's sister Kim Caramele, a producer and writer, was a member of the bridal party. The bride hired three photographers: Marcus Russell Price and duo Rob Loud and Lindsay Wynn.
This is the first marriage for Schumer, who began dating Fischer last fall. "It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute," a source told Us Weekly, which broke the news Thursday. "It was like, 'Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.' People were in and out all night. There was a lot of seafood—big raw bar [and] tons of oysters."
The couple "read their own vows," Us said. "It was very sweet, touching and, of course, funny."
After sharing the photos, Mindy Kaling commented, "Wow!! So many congratulations, Amy!!" Aidy Bryant, Schumer's co-star in the new comedy I Feel Pretty, simply shared six heart emojis. Celebrities including Orlando Bloom, Laura Dern, Brad Goreski, Julianne Hough, Kate Hudson, John Mayer, Mandy Moore , Gwyneth Paltrow, Busy Philipps and Chris Pratt also liked the set.
"So happy for you both!!" Reese Witherspoon commented. "Two awesome people!"
In a follow-up Instagram note, Schumer clarified that she is "not pregnant."
In lieu of gifts, the newlywed asked fans to consider making a donation to the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety. In light of Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Fla., the comedienne was reminded of Macy Breaux and Jillian Johnson, who were fatally shot while seeing her movie, Trainwreck, in 2015. Schumer added that she "thought of Mayce and Jillian a lot yesterday" and sent her "love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence."