Amy Schumer Shares Wedding Photos Featuring Chris Fischer, Jennifer Lawrence—and John Early in Drag!

Comedian John Early presided over the ceremony in drag, with some makeup assistance from actress Claudia O'Doherty. In Schumer's Instagram Story, she thanked makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, hairstylist Riawna Capri and costume designer Leesa Evans for putting the day together.

Schumer's sister Kim Caramele, a producer and writer, was a member of the bridal party. The bride hired three photographers: Marcus Russell Price and duo Rob Loud and Lindsay Wynn.

This is the first marriage for Schumer, who began dating Fischer last fall. "It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute," a source told Us Weekly, which broke the news Thursday. "It was like, 'Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.' People were in and out all night. There was a lot of seafood—big raw bar [and] tons of oysters."