Does the Cast of The Bachelor Winter Games Know the Lyrics to Their Own Anthem?

Forgive us, but we are still obsessed with the anthem performed during the Bachelor Winter Games opening ceremony.

Written and performed by a local high school student, the song was just so sweet, so pure, so vague, so perfect for the strange mix of romance and goofiness we were in for.

The cast of the show agreed, with Dean Unglert calling it "one of the funniest things" about the entire show. While they may love it, they do not seem to know its lyrics, according to the test we conducted when they paid a visit to E! News.