The Bachelor Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is "Very Happy" Despite Falling In Love With 2 Women

Being the Bachelor is no easy task, especially when you fall in love with more than one person.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed early on that he fell in love with two women during his season of ABC's The Bachelor. With only seven women currently remaining on the show, we're getting closer and closer to getting to watch that all play out, even if Arie himself isn't really looking forward to it.
"I did fall in love with two people, so it's going to be hard to watch that back, just because yeah, it's difficult," the race car driver/real estate agent tells E! News. "I think I am the type of person that I don't fall in love very easily, so for me to fall in love with two people, it was hard for me."
He says that while it was a hard decision, the biggest thing for him was to consider how the relationship would be outside of the show.
"It's really easy to fall in love in this environment because it lends to it," he says. "But for the Bachelor, for myself, you really have to think about how is life going to be outside of the show? And that's really something that guides your decision-making."
Arie can't say whether or not he's engaged, but he can tell us that he's "very happy" and that this journey was totally worth it. Plus, the finale won't be disappointing.
"The finale is going to be entertaining for everyone to watch just because I do have to make that decision," he promises.
Of course, Arie's not the first Bachelor star to fall in love with two women. Ben Higgins famously told both JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell that he was in love with them before choosing Lauren, and Jason Mesnick dumped his winner, Melissa Rycroft, to get a second chance with runner-up Molly Malaney live on TV during After the Final Rose.
While Arie says he didn't model his own choices after Ben or Jason, you can get a full rundown of all the happy and not-so-happy endings in the franchise with our Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.