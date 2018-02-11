Kim Kardashian Thanks Chicago Bulls After NBA Team Sends Chicago West Gifts
by
Jess Cohen
|
Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 8:14 AM
Kim Kardashian West/Instagram
From Chicago to baby Chicago!
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Story on Saturday to show off some pretty cool gifts that the Chicago Bulls sent her and Kanye West's baby girl, Chicago West.
From the pictures, you can see that the NBA team sent baby Chi a sweatshirt, bib and a Bulls jersey with "West" and the number 1 written on the back of it.
So cute!
"Thank you @chicagobulls," Kim captioned one of the pics of the Bulls merch.
It's been just under a month since Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago via a surrogate. The couple's third child was born on January 15, Kim revealed a day later on her app.
Kim Kardashian West/Instagram
"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told her fans.
At that time, the baby's name remained a mystery. But just days later, Kim shared that she and Kanye had named their baby Chicago. Earlier this month, Chicago made her debut in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video on YouTube.
What do you think about Chicago's gifts from the sports team? Would you like to see the Wests courtside at a Bulls game someday?
Sound off in the comments!
