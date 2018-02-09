Big Brother Celebrity Edition: And the First Eliminated Famous Houseguest Is...

One down, nine to go!

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition had its first eviction on Friday night, with James Maslow and Chuck Liddell both up for elimination entering the hour. After Keshia Knight Pulliam ended up becoming HoH in Thursday night's episode, she stuck with the women's plan and nominated James and Chuck in their first step to eliminate all the male competitors.

During tonight's two-hour episode, both of the nominees tried their best to win the Power of Veto. Ultimately, Shannon Elizabeth took home the prize and chose to keep the nominations the same.

So who ended up going home, becoming the CBS reality series' first-ever celeb exit? Boy how things can change.

In a surprise turn of events, Julie Chen informed the house that Chuck was eliminated after receiving seven votes from the house.