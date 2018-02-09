Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident as Director Faces Backlash

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 1:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: NYFW Kate Spade, Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale at Kate Spade: Femininity, Fanny Packs and Skin Care

Briana DeJesus, Dr. Miami

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Undergoes "Mommy Makeover" With Help From Dr. Miami

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson

From Sex Tips to Full-Frontal Nudity, the Wildest Stories Jamie Dornan Told on Fifty Shades Press Tour

Fergie wants to clear the air on Quentin Tarantino's behavior toward her while filming 2006's Planet Terror

In a newly resurfaced, behind-the-scenes interview with the pop singer, who starred in the film's Grindhouse double feature, Fergie claimed Tarantino bit her on set of the zombie flick. More than a decade later, Fergie told E! News their interaction was all in good fun—but doesn't want her "amazing" experience working with the director to discredit others coming forward with differing accounts. 

"I think everyone's story is so important, and I won't take away anything from anyone's story," Fergie said. "I stand with victims everywhere." 

The Four judge said touring with the Black Eyed Peas prepared her for the environment on set of Planet Terror, and didn't find Tarantino's behavior completely out of the ordinary. 

Inside Quentin Tarantino's Complicated History With His Leading Ladies

Fergie, Quentin Tarantino

Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic

"My experience during Grindhouse was amazing…. I was sort of in tomboy phase, and I was used to banter and talking some smack," Fergie explained. That's really what it was for me. That was my experience."

"But trust me," she added, "I stand with victims everywhere no matter what. No matter age, genre, gender, race… period."

Tarantino's actions on set were called into question when Uma Thurman released footage of a dangerous Kill Bill stunt she said the director pressured her to perform that caused "permanent" injuries. Tarantino ultimately acknowledged Thurman's claims, saying she "had a right" to blame him for the stunt. The actress also alleged in a New York Times interview that Tarantino spit in her face for a scene, which the filmmaker said was agreed upon by both parties. 

Tarantino has also recently faced backlash for comments made in a 2003 Howard Stern interview about Roman Polanski's 13-year-old rape victim, in which he said she "wanted it." He has since issued a public apology to Samantha Geimer.  

See our entire interview with Fergie in the video above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fergie , Quentin Tarantino , Apple News , Interviews , Controversy , Top Stories , Scandal
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -