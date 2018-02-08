Melissa Joan Hart Shares Her Take on ''Totally Different'' Sabrina and the Teenage Witch Reboot

Melissa Joan Hart is passing off her broom to the next teenage witch.

In case you haven't heard, a Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot is coming to Netflix, more than two decades after Melissa took on the role of Sabrina Spellman in the widely beloved sitcom. Rising star Kiernan Shipka has been tapped to follow in Hart's footsteps, and the spinoff will be based around Archie Comics' The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

So what's Melissa's take on the highly-anticipated series? She told E! News exclusively at her fitting for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection runway show she's "not involved in the new Sabrina," but looks forward to tuning in.

"It's an Archie comic so the rights reverted from my company, Heartbreak Films, back to them," Melissa explained. "It's a totally different show."