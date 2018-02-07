Gisele Bündchen Clarifies Super Bowl Remarks: ''No One Let Anyone Win''

Gisele Bündchen isn't about to let anyone misconstrue her words!

On the heels of her comments after her husband Tom Brady's Super Bowl LII loss, the supermodel is clarifying the remarks she made to console her distraught children on Sunday. Outlets ran with the story that model claimed that she told her children the New England Patriots "let" the Philadelphia Eagles win.

And now Gisele wants to make it crystal clear that she thinks no such thing.

On Wednesday, Gisele tweeted, "Just to be clear. No one 'let' anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn't exist!"