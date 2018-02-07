Selena Gomez Accepts Anxiety and Depression Are Lifelong Struggles

Gomez is one of the most popular stars on social media, but at the same time, she understands that it can have a negative impact on her self-esteem. "I have a complex relationship with Instagram, to say the least. It has given me a voice amid all the noise of people trying to narrate my life for me and allows me to say, 'Hey, I'm gonna post this, and this is gonna take care of the 1,200 stories that people think are interesting but actually aren't, and aren't even true,'" the singer says. "So it empowers me in that way because it's my words and my voice and my truth."

That being said, Gomez worries about "how much value" her peers place on social media. "It's an incredible platform, but in a lot of ways it's given young people, myself included, a false representation of what's important. So, yeah, it's a complex relationship. Probably one of my most difficult relationships." There are positives to being able to so easily communicate with people from all around the world, of course. "Thanks to the Internet, no matter who you are, you know you're not alone. Maybe a young boy or girl growing up in the South or wherever is confused and terrified to be who they are because they don't think it's right. Now they can see all around them people living free of pain, of hidden agendas, of secrets," she tells Harper's Bazaar. "I think secrets kill people, I really do. You end up trying to cover up so much of who you are for the sake of your family or whoever, and you think you're bad for being different."

"So it's powerful to see our generation breaking those boundaries and encouraging other people to do the same. There's a sense of freedom that past generations weren't able to have."