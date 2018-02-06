Ben Affleck's Father Says Hollywood Has Been ''Major Factor'' in Son's Drinking

In the interview, Timothy also attributed his own alcoholism to his son's problem with drinking.

"I was a chronic, severe alcoholic for several years. I had to recover and, happily, I did," he said. "Ben has always been serious about getting sober. There is no question about that. He wants a balanced life and he is working at it."

In March 2017, Ben released a statement to Facebook, revealing he had recently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he penned. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Affleck also thanked his now-ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three children with.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery," his message concluded.

The Oscar winner previously checked into the Malibu-based rehabilitation center Promises in 2001 for alcohol-related struggles.