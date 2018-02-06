So Long, Krystal! Arie Luyendyk Jr. Explains Why The Bachelor's Most Polarizing Contestant Home

All good things must come to an end.

After quickly becoming the most polarizing contestant this season, The Bachelor finally bid adieu to Krystal Nielson, the 29-year-old fitness coach, with Arie Luyendyk Jr. bringing her reign of never-ending toasts, tantrum and glitter-bombs to an end on the infamous two-on-one date in Monday night's episode. And while some fans cheered when Krystal was sent packing, with Kendall Long receiving the date rose instead, Arie tells E! News exclusively that it was a "difficult" decision.

"It was difficult in the moment," Arie says. "I think now because I'm seeing the other side of things, yeah, people are like, 'Wow, why did it take you so long?' And it's only been because our relationship was actually really good. It was probably around Fort Lauderdale when things started to break down."