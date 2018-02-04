Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Turns This 13-Year-Old Kid Into a Star

The hit NBC series This Is Us, which was scheduled to debut a highly anticipated episode after the game explaining lead character Jack Pearson's death, took advantage of McKenna's facial expression to promote the upcoming episode. They used the moment of him looking at his phone to suggest he was looking up "What happens to Jack Pearson."

Meanwhile, plenty more clever viewers matched the youngster's phone pose to other feelings like "Mom, I thought you said Justin Bieber was going to be here" and "Who is Justin Timberlake?"

Needless to say, the moment pretty much made his night. As he told The St. Paul Pioneer Press, "It's been so crazy...I don't even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It's insane." People are even likening him to 2015's "Left Shark."