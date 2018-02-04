Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible—Fallout Trailer Is Full of Car Chases, Helicopters and Explosions

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 4:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, half time show, Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Features Prince and Plenty of Throwback Hits

The Cloverfield Paradox

Surprise! The Cloverfield Paradox Will Stream on Netflix After the 2018 Super Bowl

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Bares his Abs in 2018 Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial

Tom Cruise, Instagram

Instagram

Your first look at Mission: Impossible – Fallout is finally here.

In the trailer, which was released during Super Bowl 2018, Tom Cruise returns to the big screen as agent Ethan Hunt with his Impossible Mission Force team by his side. Together, they will fight their way through the streets of Paris, London and many other big cities in their quest to save the world from evil forces.

Unsurprisingly, the movie will be filled with helicopters, gun fights and car chases, with Cruise occasionally jumping from one rooftop to another—minus the broken ankle.

And despite taking a break from production to allow the star of the film to heal, fans will be relieved to know that the sequel is still set to be released on July 27, 2018.

Photos

Watch live on game day: Super Bowl on NBC

Recently, Cruise told the host of The Graham Norton Show, "It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going."

Besides Cruise, famous stars like Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill and Simon Pegg will be featured in the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible series, with Cavill and Pegg following Cruise's suit and performing their own stunts.

Watch the video above to catch a sneak preview of the newest installment to the hit franchise.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Super Bowl , Tom Cruise , , Trailers , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -