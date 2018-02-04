Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Sexy Spy in Red Sparrow Super Bowl 2018 Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 3:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, half time show, Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Features Prince and Plenty of Throwback Hits

The Cloverfield Paradox

Surprise! The Cloverfield Paradox Will Stream on Netflix After the 2018 Super Bowl

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Bares his Abs in 2018 Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial

Introducing the latest sexy and deadly onscreen Russian spy, Jennifer Lawrence!

Wearing several wigs, the actress plays a Russian intelligence officer named Dominia Egorova in the movie Red Sparrow. A new trailer for the film was released on Sunday during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Her character is manipulated into joining the Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service. There, she is trained to seduce enemies. But she falls for a CIA officer and U.S. mole, played by Joel Edgerton, and considers becoming a double agent.

Red Sparrow also stars Charlotte Rampling as the headmistress of Sparrow School, Weeds' Mary-Louise Parker as a U.S. senator and Jeremy Irons as a Russian general.

Watch live on game day: Super Bowl on NBC

The film is directed by Francis Lawrence, who directed Lawrence in several Hunger Games movies.

Red Sparrow is set for release on March 2.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Super Bowl , 2018 Super Bowl , Trailers , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -