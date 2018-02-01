Lisa Kudrow Thinks Lindsay Lohan's Team Thought The Comeback Was a Real Reality Show

Billy Eichner, what have you done? The comedian took to Twitter to talk about his hopes for a third season of The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow's HBO comedy about a Valerie Cherish, sitcom actress who turns to reality TV to help return to the limelight to varying degrees of success, and somehow Lindsay Lohan got involved.

"He wants to see Valerie get woke," Kudrow explained to host James Corden on The Late Late Show. "And I agree."

Eichner's tweet caught the attention of Lohan, who then chimed in saying she'd make the third season. "I'll do it," Lohan tweeted. However, that tweet is no longer up.