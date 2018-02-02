10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ever

It's the biggest night in football music!

While many football fans will have their eyes glued to the TV this Sunday, watching every single play, fumble or call between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII (BTW: if you can't read Roman numbers that stands for 52), music fans will be eyeing the 50-yard line for a very different reason—to check out Justin Timberlake's sure-to-impress 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, his first time back to the big top since his infamous Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004.

Of course, JT's highly anticipated performance has got us thinking about all the halftime shows that have come before. From Prince to Madonna to Patti LaBelle's Indiana Jones-themed halftime show (yeah that happened), a lot of performers have played the field, but not all of them have have rocked it.

See which Super Bowl half-time shows made into in to the Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows ever (spoiler alert: Katy Perry and Coldplay aren't on this list)...