The Only Reason Travis Scott Is Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Mon., Jan. 14, 2019

It's no secret that Maroon 5 had a hard time finding other acts to join them during next month's Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show in Atlanta. Pink, Rihanna and more reportedly passed on the gig in protest of the NFL fining players for kneeling during the National Anthem, which quarterback Colin Kaepernick started doing while still a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Yesterday, Maroon 5 finally confirmed it will headline the show and will be joined by rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott. The latter musician, a six-time Grammy nominee, agreed to take the stage under one condition: The NFL would make a $500,000 donation to his charity of choice. "I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation," the rapper said in a statement. "I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change."

Dream Corps., founded by CNN's Van Jones in 2014, has a broad mission "to inspire action, serve justice and improve people's lives." Jones applauded Scott's decision Sunday, telling his Twitter followers, "This is great news! Welcome, @trvsXX. Glad to have you with us, brother!"

Photos

Celebrity Football Fans

Comedienne Amy Schumer, one of the more vocal critics who repeatedly asked Maroon 5 to step down, has not commented on either rappers' involvement in the upcoming Halftime Show.

Adam Levine, who fronts Maroon 5, has not commented on the NFL's donation to Dream Corps. In November, he told Variety he was "still formulating a lot of things" surrounding the show. His band, which has sold over 53 million albums and 48 million singles, is taking a tiny break from its worldwide Red Pill Blues Tour, which will resume Feb. 19 in Brisbane, Australia.

Super Bowl LIII will air Feb. 3 on CBS.

February will be a big month for Scott, who is nominated for three Grammy awards.

