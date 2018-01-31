Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse & Janel Parrish Welcome Sofia Carson to The Perfectionists' Family

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 10:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Keanu Reeves, Squarespace, Super Bowl 2018, Ad

Watch Every 2018 Super Bowl Commercial Released So Far

Tisha Campbell-Martin Teases "Martin" Reboot

Candis Cayne, GLAAD Media Awards

Grey's Anatomy Admits Candis Cayne for "Groundbreaking" Season 14 Transgender Storyline

Sof&amp;iacute;a Carson, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

Getty Images

Sofia Carson is part of the family now! 

It was recently announced that the Disney star joined the Pretty Little Liars' spinoff The Perfectionists, and the OG cast members have already welcomed her with arms wide open. 

"Welcome to the fam @SofiaCarson," Sasha Pieterse tweeted

While once former A, Janel Parrish tweeted saying, "Welcome to the fam @SofiaCarson."

Fans are ecstatic about the new addition to the Freeform franchise. The 24-year-old actress addressed the exciting news with a perfectly planned boomerang on Instagram where we see the star leaning on a Pretty Little Liars golf cart and doing the show's signature pose.

Read

Sofia Carson Adds Disney Magic to the Holidays and Shares Her Highlights From 2017

"Secrets out. I'm a PRETTY. LITTLE. LIAR. @prettylittleliars @freeform@imarleneking" she captioned the post.

Read

Sasha Pieterse on Opening Up About Her Medical Condition on Dancing With the Stars: It's a Big Relief

We're excited to see Carson alongside the OG PLL ladies!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pretty Little Liars , Sofia Carson , Sasha Pieterse , TV , Apple News , Latin , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.