Lolo Jones Just Called Out Blake Griffin for Being a "Terrible Kisser"

Lolo Jones isn't afraid to kiss and tell when it comes to one former fling.

Earlier this week, Blake Griffin made news in the sports world when it was revealed he would be leaving the Los Angeles Clippers and heading to the Detroit Pistons.

Thousands of basketball fans headed to social media to sound off on the surprise trade.

But for Lolo, she decided to share her experiences with the basketball player off the court.

According to multiple reports, Lolo commented on Sportscenter's Instagram post about the trade. "*Checks Calendar to see if it's April 1st*" she wrote. But wait, there's more!