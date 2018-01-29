Shirtless Chris Pratt Flexes His Muscles in Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial

And yet, in spite of his many preparations, the shoot doesn't go as Pratt planned. Watch the commercial now to find out what happens, and tune in for Super Bowl LII this Sunday on NBC.

Pratt also promoted the beer in a sponsored Instagram post. "These days, I'm trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can't help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill—specifically how long I'll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer. Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs SO...I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph), which really makes you wonder why I'm not playing in the Super Bowl instead of just doing a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl," the actor said. "So anyways, Michelob ULTRA doesn't throw off my workout routine. And it tastes great."

"So...that's what I call a win win," Pratt added.