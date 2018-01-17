Watch Every 2018 Super Bowl Commercial Released So Far

The 2018 Super Bowl is almost here!
Many non-football fans watch the annual NFL championship for the commercials—well, and the performers, so we're giving you a sneak peek at the ads.
Matt Damon's Stella Artois and Water.org Ad: In this commercial, which encourages consumers to "make their Super Bowl Party matter" by stocking up on the Belgian brew, the actor plugs his non-profit organization, which he co-founded and which promotes clean water initiatives for developing countries. (Watch above)
Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage's Doritos and Mountain Dew Ad: The Oscar winner and the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star face off to promote Doritos' new, spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew's clear Ice drink. Both brands are owned by PepsiCo. A teaser video was released on January 17.
Check back here to watch more commercials! These are in the works:
Keanu Reeves in Squarespace Ad: Adweek reported that the company has announced it will run a 30-second Super Bowl commercial featuring the actor, who in 2015, launched his own motorcycle company, Arch Motorcycle, using the platform. He will also be featured in other ads for the company.
Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber in Pepsi Ad: The supermodel returns after her 1992 Pepsi commercial, this time in a throwback ad that also features her and husband Rande Gerber's son, who is also a model.
Tiffany Haddish in Groupon Ad: The Girls Trip actress is a big fan of the company and was made its new celebrity spokesperson. She is set to star in a 2018 Super Bowl ad and other commercials for the company.
Lexus's Black Panther Ad: The car company is running a spot tied to Marvel's new superhero movie, AdAge.com reported.
Kraft's "Real Families" Ad: The brand began running a "Family Greatly" campaign in December that features real families and is planning the same approach for its first Super Bowl ad, AdAge.com reported.
Bud Light Ad: The third and final ad from the brand's "Dilly, Dilly" campaign will air during the game, AdWeek.com says.
M&M's Ad: This marks the brand's first Super Bowl commercial in three years. A teaser for the ad features four TV hosts.
Skittles' Unusual Ad Campaign: The brand will have a 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl but it won't air to all viewers during the game. Instead, a teenager from Canoga Park, California will be the only one to see it first and viewers can watch his reaction to it via a livestream on Skittles' Facebook page, according to AdWeek.com.
Super Bowl LII will air live on from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4.