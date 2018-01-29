The Only Product You Need to Get Beyoncé's Grammys Brows

Beyoncé arrived to the Grammys in typical Queen Bey fashion: extra.

Between the structural hat, Alain Mikli angular sunglasses and insane Lorraine Schwartz statement earrings—on top of her custom Nicolas Jebron velvet dress, which featured two very high slits—it was impossible not to feel the "Sorry" singer's presence. While she may at times feel so beyond our reality—especially sitting next to Jay-Z and Blue Ivy—her beauty look was actually quite relatable.

Makeup artist Sir John used a spectrum of products, ranging from affordable L'Oreal to YSL Beauty. But perhaps the most surprising tidbit is that the pro simply applied cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow to get Bey's arch.