Rihanna Wears the Latex Dress in a Whole New Way for the Grammys

Loyalty. Loyalty. Loyalty.

Rihanna may not have walked the 2018 Grammys red carpet—to much disappointment—but fans stood by her as she collected her ninth Grammy for her featured credit on Kendrick Lamar's "Loyalty." Living up to the award show's risk-taking nature, Riri wasn't wearing the typical sequined gown or a politically charged ensemble, but she did appear in her signature look: an oversize coat buttoned just enough to slightly drape over the shoulders and expose a deep neckline.

While the "Love on the Brain" singer typically prefers the look in denim, she chose an aubergine Alexander Vauthier patent coat featuring a latex-like sheen. With matching boots. And matching gloves.