Ed Sheeran Skips 2018 Grammys, Wins Best Pop Solo Performance

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 5:30 PM

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn

INFphoto.com

Ed Sheeran wasn't at the 2018 Grammys on Sunday.

The singer won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at Sunday's ceremony for his song "Shape of You," but he wasn't there to accept his award at the show. Ed was up against Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft," Kesha's, "Praying," Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" and Pink's "What About Us" for the award.

Ed hasn't taken to social media to share why he wasn't present at the ceremony, but it's been an exciting couple of months for him. He recently announced on Instagram that he's engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," he shared with his Instagram followers. Days later, Cherry was photographed wearing her engagement ring while in London.

Congratulations to Ed!

