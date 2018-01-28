SZA Brings Mom and Grandmother to 2018 Grammys and Talks Overcoming Shyness

Despite being notoriously shy, R&B singer SZA looked confident and poised on Sunday as she walked her first Grammy Awards red carpet, where she was accompanied by two special guests.

The 27-year-old, who is nominated for five Grammys, including Best New Artist, brought along her mother and grandmother, who sat in a wheelchair. The two hung back, beaming at her, as she spoke to E! News' Ryan Seacrest.

"I'm a really like, shy person, like I don't really leave the house or like, do anything other than I know," she said, joking, "If you notice, I'm literally saying like 10 words per like 30 seconds. I'm thinking really slow. As long as I just think slow, speak slowly, I'll survive. I am enjoying it. My mom and my granny are here with me."

"If you notice, I'm literally saying like 10 words per like 30 seconds. I'm thinking really slow. As long as I just think slow, speak slowly, I'll survive," she said, adding, "I am enjoying it. My mom and my granny are here with me."